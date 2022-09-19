Study reveals that Emoji usage increases likeability

By Samantha Wiley
A 2022 emoji report from Adobe shows that the colored icons are growing in popularity and acceptance as a form of communication.

More than 5,000 US emoji users were polled in an attempt to discover how emojis are used for self-expression. In the study, it was found that 73% believed that those who used emojis were cooler, funnier and friendlier.

In the same vein, 91% of pollers felt that emojis are an easy medium of self-expression, and 60% say emojis can boost mental health.

As for the favorite, the US audience voted the ‘tears of joy’ emoji, which was also the most popular emoji in 2021. The emoji, sometimes referred to as ‘crying while laughing emoji’ came in first, followed by rolling on the floor, red heart and thumbs up emoji as the fourth, third and second, respectively.

A new set of emojis is set to be released this September.

