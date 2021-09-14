Study shows effective Apple product placement on Apple TV+ shows

The Wall Street Journal recently reported a study they made in analyzing product placement within popular Apple TV+ shows.

The study involved 74 episodes across five popular Apple TV+ shows, including ‘Mythic Quest’, ‘Trying’, ‘Defending Jacob’, ‘The Morning Show’ and ‘Ted Lasso’. In total, there were more than 700 instances of products appearing in the background or being used in the foreground.

The 700-plus devices consisted of 40 AirPods, 120 MacBooks and 300 iPhones. On the software side, there were iMessage and FaceTime, with Beats by Dre headphones making an appearance as well.

The WSJ study shows that Apple uses all three dimensions in product placement- through plot connections, audio and visual. ‘Ted Lasso’ is the show that heavily borrows from all three placements. Characters also use iPhones and MacBooks in most scenes.

A video of the study can be viewed at Wall Street Journal’s official YouTube channel. The 7-minute video goes in-depth in explaining Apple and its product placement strategy.