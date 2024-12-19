Subscribers notified of YouTube TV price increase

Emails were distributed to subscribers of YouTube TV about an increase in the price of their subscription, which will be put into effect next year. The base plan will go up from $72.99 to $82.99 monthly to keep up with the increasing costs of their content along with investments in terms of the quality of the service it provides, possibly rolling out features such as unlimited storage for DVR and mutiview.

The prices of YouTube TV’s plan are set to go up on January 13th, while subscribers on trial or a promo price will receive no changes while the promo or trial is active. YouTube TV is a live subscription offered by YouTube that displays live TV programs, where customers can view content in 4K by adding $9.99, and view premium channels for $1.99 and up. Paramount+, Max, Starz, and Showtime can be availed for $29.99. Spanish TV has a monthly rate of $14.99 while NFL RedZone is at $10.99. Feedback on YouTube TV’s increase in price can be done on the support site for YouTube TV.