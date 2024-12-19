News

Subscribers notified of YouTube TV price increase

By Samantha Wiley
YouTube TV

Emails were distributed to subscribers of YouTube TV about an increase in the price of their subscription, which will be put into effect next year. The base plan will go up from $72.99 to $82.99 monthly to keep up with the increasing costs of their content along with investments in terms of the quality of the service it provides, possibly rolling out features such as unlimited storage for DVR and mutiview.

Advertisements

The prices of YouTube TV’s plan are set to go up on January 13th, while subscribers on trial or a promo price will receive no changes while the promo or trial is active. YouTube TV is a live subscription offered by YouTube that displays live TV programs, where customers can view content in 4K by adding $9.99, and view premium channels for $1.99 and up. Paramount+, Max, Starz, and Showtime can be availed for $29.99. Spanish TV has a monthly rate of $14.99 while  NFL RedZone is at $10.99. Feedback on YouTube TV’s increase in price can be done on the support site for YouTube TV.

YouTube TV
Advertisements

TAGGED:
Latest News
iOS 18.2
New feature for Find My app released with iOS 18.2
1 Min Read
Apple TV
HomePod mini and Apple TV releasing next year
1 Min Read
Apple Watch
Apple Watch Series 10 For Sale
1 Min Read
Genmoji Ad
Genmoji ad shared by Apple
1 Min Read
HomePod
Software 18.2 for the HomePod released with iPadOS 18.2 and iOS 18.2
1 Min Read
tvOS 18.2
tvOS 18.2 now available
1 Min Read
M3 MacBook Pro
The 14-inch M3 MacBook Pro is $250 Off
1 Min Read
Tap to Pay
Tap to Pay now available in Chile
1 Min Read
Instagram
Instagram releases trial reels feature
1 Min Read
Apple Watch
Blood pressure monitor for Apple Watch in the works 
1 Min Read
iPad
10th Gen iPad Now 20% Off On Amazon
1 Min Read
iPhone SE 4
Specs of iPhone SE 4 cameras revealed
1 Min Read
Lost your password?