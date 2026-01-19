News

Subscription Prices For Spotify are Rising Once Again

By Samantha Wiley
Subscription Prices For Spotify are Rising Once Again

An announcement has been made by Spotify about increasing subscription prices for listeners in Latvia, Estonia, and the United States. This marks the third time Spotify has increased its monthly subscription prices in the U.S. in under 3 years’ time, starting in the middle of 2023.


The changes were revealed by the company on their website in a post, announcing that Premium users who will be affected will get an email that will explain how the new prices will be applied to their accounts. The changes will take effect in the next billing date for existing subscribers, while new customers will see the updated subscription costs upon signing up.

The Premium tiers in Spotify will be increased to $12.99 from $11.99, and the Student plan will go up to $6.99 from $5.99. Outside the U.S, the company also raised its prices in August last year.


