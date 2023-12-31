News

Suit Your iPad Pro Up with the Discounted Logitech Combo Touch Keyboard Case

By Samantha Wiley
Logitech Combo Touch iPad Pro

If you’re fond of your iPad Pro and use it on a daily basis then you should definitely look at today’s deal. The Logitech Combo Touch Keyboard Case for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro is down to just $149.99 from its original price of $230 on Amazon.

Advertisements

PreviewProductPrice
Logitech Combo Touch iPad Pro 12.9-inch (5th, 6th gen - 2021, 2022) Keyboard Case - Detachable Backlit Keyboard with Kickstand, Click-Anywhere Trackpad, Smart Connector - Oxford Gray; USA Layout Logitech Combo Touch iPad Pro 12.9-inch (5th, 6th gen - 2021, 2022) Keyboard Case - Detachable... $229.99 $157.09Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

The Combo Touch is more than just a case- it offers four use modes so you can read, watch, sketch, and type quickly and within a second or two. There’s an adjustable kickstand and detachable keyboard for the view and to eliminate distractions when you’re about to watch your favorite show. Logitech’s keyboard case has a touchpad for easier navigation, and the keys are backlit for typing in the dark.

Logitech Combo Touch iPad Pro

As for protective aspects you can count on the Combo Touch Keyboard Case to shield your iPad Pro from scratches, bumps, and the occasional drop. Get the discounted Logitech Combo Touch Keyboard Case today!

Advertisements

TAGGED: , ,
Latest News
Apple
Apple starting new Stores in Atlanta, Toronto, and Los Angeles
1 Min Read
iPhone
Luxshare takes over iPhone assembly factory in Eastern China
1 Min Read
Copilot AI
Copilot AI launches on iPad and iPhone App Store
1 Min Read
Free iPad with EBT
Free iPad with EBT: Your Complete Guide
9 Min Read
Meta Quest 3 vs PSVR2
Meta Quest 3 vs PSVR2: Introducing the Battle of VR Titans
14 Min Read
Apple Vision Pro
How Much is Apple Vision Pro? Unveiling the Price
3 Min Read
M2 Pro MacBook Pro
Snag 20% Off the M2 Pro MacBook Pro
4 Min Read
Apple Watch
Apple looking at possible Apple Watch import ban software fix
1 Min Read
Vision Pro 2
Vision Pro 2 might have energy-efficient and brighter displays
1 Min Read
Apple
Apple exploring high-end Mac gaming
1 Min Read
M2 Max
M2 Max: Revolutionizing High-Performance Computing
6 Min Read
M3 Max vs M3 Pro
M3 Max vs M3 Pro: Unveiling Apple’s Chip Powerhouses
5 Min Read
Lost your password?