Suit Your iPad Pro Up with the Discounted Logitech Combo Touch Keyboard Case

If you’re fond of your iPad Pro and use it on a daily basis then you should definitely look at today’s deal. The Logitech Combo Touch Keyboard Case for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro is down to just $149.99 from its original price of $230 on Amazon.

The Combo Touch is more than just a case- it offers four use modes so you can read, watch, sketch, and type quickly and within a second or two. There’s an adjustable kickstand and detachable keyboard for the view and to eliminate distractions when you’re about to watch your favorite show. Logitech’s keyboard case has a touchpad for easier navigation, and the keys are backlit for typing in the dark.

As for protective aspects you can count on the Combo Touch Keyboard Case to shield your iPad Pro from scratches, bumps, and the occasional drop. Get the discounted Logitech Combo Touch Keyboard Case today!