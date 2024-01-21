News

Super Fruit Ninja coming to Vision Pro

By Samantha Wiley
Fruit Ninja Coming to Vision Pro

Fruit-slicing arcade game Super Fruit Ninja will be available to download on the Vision Pro.

Advertisements

In an Apple profile post, Samantha Turner from Halfbrick Studios was interviewed. She said that the game on the headset had the potential to ‘do something very special’ and is ‘truly bananas’, and offered insight on the development of the game. From 2D to 3D space, Turner discussed how they had many ideas and worked out the setting for the virtual space, eventually settling on cannons shooting fruits.

Fruit Ninja Coming to Vision Pro

As for the game mechanics, the team settled on hand motions to slice the fruit and push out bombs outward. Super Fruit Ninja will be one of many games coming to the headset, as there will be more than 250 titles available come launch time courtesy of Apple Arcade. Some of the games will have spatial experiences. Preorders for Apple Vision Pro begin January 19 at 5 am PT.

Advertisements

TAGGED:
Latest News
Upoy 40W Charging Station
The Upoy 40W Charging Station Can Be Yours at 63% Off
1 Min Read
iPhone 16 Pro
iPhone 16 Pro to have 2TB storage, as per rumor
1 Min Read
Apple
Apple back to school program launches in several regions
1 Min Read
Apple iMac
Enjoy a 37% Discount on the 27-inch iMac
1 Min Read
Vision Pro
Netflix a Non-Starter at Vision Pro
1 Min Read
Dragon AirPods Pro
Year of the Dragon AirPods Pro launches
1 Min Read
Apple Removes Blood Oxygen Feature
Apple removes blood oxygen feature on website
1 Min Read
LG’s 34-inch Curved Gaming Monitor
LG’s 34-inch Curved Gaming Monitor is 34% Off
1 Min Read
Apple Vision Pro
FCC approves Vision Pro weeks before expected product launch
1 Min Read
Vision Pro
Apple reveals sports and streaming apps for Vision Pro
1 Min Read
Vision Pro
Worldwide Vision Pro launch expected before WWDC 2024
1 Min Read
FITINDEX Smart Scale for Body Weight
Take 40% Off and Upgrade to the FITINDEX Smart Scale for Body Weight
1 Min Read
Lost your password?