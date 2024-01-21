Super Fruit Ninja coming to Vision Pro

Fruit-slicing arcade game Super Fruit Ninja will be available to download on the Vision Pro.

In an Apple profile post, Samantha Turner from Halfbrick Studios was interviewed. She said that the game on the headset had the potential to ‘do something very special’ and is ‘truly bananas’, and offered insight on the development of the game. From 2D to 3D space, Turner discussed how they had many ideas and worked out the setting for the virtual space, eventually settling on cannons shooting fruits.

As for the game mechanics, the team settled on hand motions to slice the fruit and push out bombs outward. Super Fruit Ninja will be one of many games coming to the headset, as there will be more than 250 titles available come launch time courtesy of Apple Arcade. Some of the games will have spatial experiences. Preorders for Apple Vision Pro begin January 19 at 5 am PT.