News

Support for Full 5G Internet over Satellite Reportedly Coming To Future iPhone Models

By Samantha Wiley
Upcoming iPhone devices that will be released next year could potentially support satellite internet in 5G. The company is planning to add support for the new iPhones, potentially as early as next yea,r for 5G networks not tethered to Earth, such as satellites.


If Apple meets the 2026 timeframe, this suggests that the long anticipated foldable iPhone, iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max models could feature full 5G satellite internet support, with the base iPhone 18 to follow in 2027. Apple has satellite services exclusive to iPhone 14 models and recent models, but the scope is limited to Emergency SOS, roadside assistance, Find My app and Messages.

The iPhone is capable of getting internet at high speeds when connected via a satellite and used with a satellite dish from Starlink. Apple collaborated with Globalstar for satellite features in the iPhone, while SpaceX offers Starlink. This could hint that SpaceX and Apple are in talks and could return despite Elon Musk and Apple’s strained relationship.


