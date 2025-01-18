News

Support received by ChatGPT for tasks and reminders

By Samantha Wiley
ChatGPT

OpenAI has rolled out a new feature in beta called “Tasks” which provides a new way for asking ChatGPT to help remind you of things you need to get done. It enables ChatGPT to set reminders for future tasks and supports a one-time prompt for repeated actions or a reminder while letting you use natural language to establish the notifications.

ChatGPT can send weekly global news summaries, provide reminders for your tasks and work schedule or anything, make a daily meal plan or 15-minute workout for you, tell jokes, and create reminders for special events and occasions.

ChatGPT

These can be made on the tasks page found right below the profile menu or by chat. The new model will still have to be distributed to subscribers of OpenAI. Currently, Teams subscribers, Plus, and Pro have the Tasks feature available, and will eventually be accessible to all ChatGPT subscribers if they have an account.

