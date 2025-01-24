News

Supreme Bharat launching on iOS and Android

By Abhay Ram
The growth story of Bharat is set to be decade and century-defining with the country making big strides in the long untouched sectors. The mammoth has to be the technology manufacturing units being built at a rapid pace, followed by redevelopment of cities, and unicorn startups pushing the country to space and beyond. The steady economic growth has resulted in an appreciable increase in risk appetite of the country’s government and its citizens.

Joining the ranks of the vibrant startup community of Bharat, Supreme Dev Labs, a Bangalore based startup (to-be-registered), has announced the launch of its inaugural product ‘Supreme Bharat’. The product will be an app on both Android and iOS platforms, showcasing the prowess of Bharat, the potential, and offer users to connect and build.

The founders of Supreme Dev Labs have announced that true to its name, the company will work as a development laboratory to research and build cutting-edge technologies. The mission statement of the company is to build in Bharat, the technologies that have the capability of transforming sectors including but not limited to:

  • Defence
  • Home Affairs & National Security
  • Communications & Information Technology
  • Energy & Power

Supreme Dev Labs will constitute research and deployment wings, with ‘Supreme Bharat’ sowing the seeds for bigger future undertakings. The release of the Supreme Bharat Android app is scheduled for February 2025 and the iOS app is marked as ‘coming soon’. 

