Survey reveals how many job applications Apple receives daily

Resume.io recently published an insight to reveal how many people have sent in applications to work for Apple on a daily basis.

In a blog post, Resume.io claims that Apple attracts 53.7 applications per job each day, using the LinkedIn business social media platform for data. The firm says that while seeing such a large number of applicants for a particular job can be ‘disheartening’ for the user, the feature can be helpful in knowing which companies attract potential prospects and find out which ones are not as popular.

In the chart, Netflix comes out on top at 84.87 job applications per day on average, while Amazon is seated at second with 73.25 applications daily. Microsoft places third at a daily figure of 57.9 job applications. Apple, Meta, Oracle and Tesla occupy the next spots, with the rest of the 20 spread across retail and banking industries.