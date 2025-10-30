News

Swift SDK Coming To Android

By Samantha Wiley
A sneak peek for the release of Swift SDK for Android was uploaded this week. SDK allows android apps to be developed in Swift with the use of tooling that are officially supported. It aids developers in building Android apps using Swift, making coding on Android and iOS easier with official toolings.


The Swift Programming language of Apple would expand to support development of Android apps with the use of a Working Group dedicated to Android within the open-source project, Swift.

Swift SDK is available for android in the form of nightly preview by downloading separately for Linux or macOS users, and is included in the Swift for Windows bundle.

Interoperability for Android is tackled by swift-java to generate bindings between Swift and Java automatically, which gives developers a reusable code base to utilize along with Java code and Android APIs, with 25% of packages now built on Android according to the open-source Swift Package Index.


