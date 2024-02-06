Swift Student Challenge 2024 launches

Apple is now accepting Swift Student Challenge submissions for those who are interested.

The 2024 Swift Student Challenge is set to launch soon, with Apple announcing it in November last year. Students have had the time to prepare and come up with an innovative project using Swift Playgrounds. Students will have a 3-week deadline to submit their apps to Apple, with the date being February 25th. Entries will be judged on written responses, creativity, and technical accomplishment.

Apple will choose 350 winners for the Swift Student Challenge, with categories that announce 50 Distinguished Winners. The group receives an invitation to Apple’s Cupertino headquarters where they can meet the Apple team and their peers. In addition, each will have a 1-year Apple Developer membership, a special gift, and a Swift certification exam voucher. Eligible students are those who have enrolled in STEM’s educational curriculum, Apple Developer Academy, or an accredited academic institution.