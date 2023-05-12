Swift Student Challenge Winners Posted

Esther Hare, Apple Worldwide Developer Marketing senior director recently posted an update regarding the Swift Student Challenge.

Winners of this year’s Swift Student Challenge have been posted, and notifications are being sent to their respective email addresses. Participants can check if they’ve won by going into their Apple developer account and logging in.

Winners will be given a gift as well as a lottery ticket granting entry into this year’s WWDC. Some of the prizes include WWDC 2023 outerwear, a custom pin set, a one-year Apple Developer Program membership, and AirPods Pro. Apple holds the annual Swift Student Challenge to encourage junior developers to hone their craft. The challenge is open to those who are aged 13 and up and developers who are not employed in full-time work.

The 2023 WWDC will launch from June 5 to 9 and will contain operating system updates and possible hardware revealed, including the Apple VR.