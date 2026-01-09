SwitchBot Announces New Products

SwitchBot is famous for their smart vacuums and variety of smart home products that are Matter enabled. The Onero H1 is the latest offering, a robot designed to automate chores at home. The design of the AI robot features a tube-shaped body, flexible arms, and a rolling base. It can adapt and learn, and can coordinate with current SwitchBot robots you may own, like smart vacuums.

The AI robot merges tactile feedback, depth awareness, and visual perception to comprehend the shape, interaction states, and the position of an object. Other than Onero H1, the company is premiering the AI MindClip, which is a knowledge engine based on voice that’s capable of recording conversations and meetings.

SwitchBot is also introducing the Lock Vista Series, a smart lock that is compatible with Matter and works with Apple Home, with capabilities for facial recognition for unlocking doors. It features DualBackup and DualPower systems with a rechargeable battery that holds a high capacity. Info about the announced SwitchBot devices can be found on their website.