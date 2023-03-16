T-Mobile buys Mint Mobile brand

T-Mobile today announced that it will be purchasing the Mint Mobile brand with an accompanying video on YouTube.

The US carrier plans to purchase Mint Mobile, a company owned by Hollywood actor Ryan Reynolds. The brand promotes affordable smartphones, and the recent video shows both Mike Sievert, CEO of T-Mobile, and Ryan Reynolds discussing the acquisition.

Currently, the deal involves the purchase of Ultra Mobile, Plum, and Mint Mobile to the tune of $1.35 billion to their parent company Ka’ena Corporation. The sum will be divided into 61% stock and 39% cash. It’s believed that both parties will come to an agreement by the end of the year.

The marketing expertise of Mint will be absorbed into the company, as is Reynolds’ creative role. T-Mobile intends to continue the $15 monthly option of unlimited talk and text, and 4GB of data. The purchase also covers Mint’s service, digital, and sales operations.