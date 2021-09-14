T-Mobile iPhone to be sold at Walmart online and Walmart stores

T-Mobile has partnered up with Walmart to bring its smartphone lineup to more than 2,300 locations.

Metro by T-Mobile and T-Mobile handsets were previously limited to online and T-Mobile stores, but with the agreement with Walmart the carrier’s service and products will become more accessible to those who want them.

The US-based carrier has also made moves to display its mobile network services and phones to a thousand Best Buy locations, as well as its online website. Both platforms will carry the latest iPhone 12 line, among other phone offerings.

T-Mobile Consumer Group Executive VP Jon Freier said that its ‘5G for All’ slogan means they plan on bringing the newest wireless technology to under-served regions and reach customers in rural areas. Freier further mentioned how they want to expand their retail footprint in the US to meet more people.

T-Mobile is the 2nd largest wireless carrier in the US, behind Verizon. The network often offers Apple deals, such as the free Apple TV+ for one year to subscribers.