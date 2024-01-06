T-Mobile subscribers get Ad-Supported Hulu for free

Cellular service company T-Mobile recently announced that Go5G Next plan subscribers can get Hulu content with ads for free starting on January 24.

Hulu is the latest content streaming perk from T-Mobile, who also offers Netflix and Apple TV+ subscriptions to customers. Specifically, those who are under the Go5G Next plan have MLB TV, Apple TV+, Netflix, and Hulu, all of which costs $35-plus monthly; at a yearly count, the subscriber can save around $400 with the plan.

The streaming plan with Hulu costs $7.99 a month and has ads intersped into movies and shows. The ads, according to Hulu, typically plays at the start and throughout, which is the same as traditional TV. Currently, the Go5G Next is Hulu’s most expensive plan and offers a smartphone upgrade in the process. The cost of getting the Go5G Next plan is $100 a month for one line.