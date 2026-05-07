T-Mobile Support for Satellite Connectivity Coming to New Zealand and Canada

Customers of T-Mobile in New Zealand and Canada are now available with Starlink satellite connectivity. Users in the past had cellular connectivity access through roaming agreements in New Zealand and Canada.

Their website was updated to note satellite roaming and states that they will be adding support to other areas. T-Mobile is working with partners in global roaming alongside SpaceX to branch out the T-satellite.

Satellite connectivity by T-Mobile was released in 2025 after many months of testing. It is available for the iPhone 13 and recent models with satellite data support, via third-party apps being added in October. Without T-Mobile service, users are able to sign up for the T-Satellite for $10 monthly. The satellite takes effect when there is no cellular connectivity or Wi-Fi available, but you will need an open view of the sky to get that connectivity.