News

Taiwan earthquake slows Apple production line

By Samantha Wiley
Apple

A recent earthquake in Taiwan has put some of Apple’s production lines on hold.



An earthquake measuring 7.4 magnitude hit Taiwan, killing at least nine individuals and injuring hundreds. The natural phenomena caused damage to structures including TSMC manufacturing sites. Sources claim that the N3 fab experienced broken beams and columns, while R&D labs have also been halted. In Hsinchu, wafers were damaged extensively and also had a break in production.

Apple

Apple’s custom silicon processors are made by TSMC, and the earthquake had immediate effects on the product supply chain timeline. TSMC is said to have an action plan to initiate recovery and assess damage, with some facilities able to begin operation again. The company puts a solid emphasis on disaster preparedness and installs shock absorbers and dampers, as well as vibration reduction technologies on its plants. The effect the earthquake may have in terms of product delays remains to be seen.




