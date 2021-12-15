Take $100 Off the 24 inch M1 iMac Sale

A hundred dollars off is pretty significant savings when you’re shopping for a desktop. Today, you can snag the 24 inch M1 iMac model with 256GB SSD and 8GB RAM for just $1,399 from its original price of $1,500 on Amazon.

The M1 chip makes a world of difference in terms of computing and graphical power. You’ll be able to run virtually any app, software or game and work through the day with multiple browser tabs and apps open. 8GB of memory should be enough to handle any load, while the SSD makes loading short and sweet.

The iMac’s display is just as great, with Retina technology, 500 nits of brightness and P3 wide color gamut on a 4.5k resolution. You can pick the color you want and make it fit seamlessly in your room or table decor.

Upgrade to the newest 24 inch M1 iMac and experience superb computing at $100 off today!