Take $100 Off the GoPro Max

How does an action camera that can stay with you even on extreme adventures sound? Today, the GoPro Max 360-Degree Waterproof Action Camera is down to just $399.99 from its original price of $500 on Amazon.

GoPro offers maximum fan and high-quality video and photo captures with the Max. It’s a waterproof camera that can capture 360 footage, with a front-facing screen and shotgun mic to round the hardware specs. In Hero mode, you can live stream on 1080p resolution and experience a stable feed while you broadcast. Horizon leveling technology eliminates choppy footage regardless of what you’re doing.

What’s noteworthy is the new six mics for 360 audio for the best stereo sound to come from the brand. You can even choose the digital lens in Hero mode, e.g., Max Superview, Wide, Linear, and Narrow for that perfect angle. Get the discounted GoPro Max 360-Degree Waterproof Action Camera today!