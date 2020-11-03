Take $120 off the JBL Boombox waterproof Bluetooth speaker today

The biggest, baddest and most powerful portable Bluetooth speaker just got better. Party animals and social butterflies will want to get ahold of the JBL Boombox Bluetooth Speaker because of its amazing 24 hour battery life and its ability to survive even the roughest tailgate party.

Today, the Boombox is down to just $279.95 from its original price of $400 on Amazon. That’s a 30% discount on a quality product!

Inside the Boombox’s monstrous shell lies 2 JBL bass radiators and four active transducers, capable of pumping out bass at a superb clip. There’s also a 20,000 mAh battery to keep the lights on and provide a charge when needed.

The Boombox sports a rugged design and is waterproof. You can set it just about anywhere and not worry about the speaker getting damaged. Bring it to the next party and it’s guaranteed to be a blast!

$280 is an excellent deal for a party speaker that can pump out impressive bass. Get the JBL Boombox Bluetooth Speaker today.