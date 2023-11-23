Take $13 Off the Baseus Magnetic Power Bank

Smartphone batteries are gaining in capacity, but they still need a quick juice-up especially if you use them all day. Today, the Baseus Magnetic Power Bank Battery Pack is down to just $25.95 from its original price of $39 on Amazon.

Baseus’ magnetic power bank supports MagSafe charging for a convenient charge of your iPhone. The 6,000mAh capacity is good enough to refill the smartphone to 100%, effectively doubling and unlocking all-day use. The 20W via USB-C can be used to charge other USB-C devices as well, including the iPad, Apple Watch, and other accessories.

Lastly, the power bank is just the size of a credit card and light enough to fit in your pocket or bag. The soft silicone shell eliminates the possibility of scratches and serves as a cushion against bumps and falls. Get the discounted Baseus Magnetic Power Bank Battery Pack today!