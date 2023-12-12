Take 17% Off the AirPods 3

Get the latest AirPods at a discounted price just in time for the holidays. Today, the AirPods 3 is down to just $139.99 from its original price of $169 on Amazon.

The newest AirPods has personalized Spatial Audio for music and audio that conforms to the shape of your ear. Once set up, you’ll be able to hear the difference in all forms of content, including movies and shows in Dolby Atmos, and select songs. Force sensor lets you control, unmute or mute, end, and answer calls. Plus, there’s the ‘Hey Siri’ command for keeping on top of things such as checking your day’s schedule, getting directions, and playing music.

A single full charge can last you 6 hours, and a whopping 30 hours with the Lightning charging case in tow. You can recharge quickly and on the go for all your audio and entertainment needs. Get the discounted AirPods 3 today!