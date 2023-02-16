iLoungeNews

Take $20 Off on a Reliable Logitech Mechanical Keyboard

Bring an elevated tactile experience to your Mac with a full-sized mechanical keyboard that can do it all. Today, the Logitech MX Mechanical Wireless Keyboard is down to just $149.99 from its original price of $170 on Amazon.

The Logitech MX Mechanical Keyboard has all the features you’d want in a functional workhorse, including illuminated keys, wireless connectivity, and compatibility with nearly every computer or laptop. Inside is a rechargeable battery that lasts up to ten months and can be juiced via a USB-C cable. Low profile keys give way to fluid and quiet typing to complete any task.

Logitech’s mechanical keyboard has customizable Fn keys, as well as multi-device control and backlighting effects via the Logi Options+ software. As a nod to sustainability, Logitech uses recycled plastic and less carbon aluminum to create the certified carbon neutral Logitech MX keyboard.

Buy the discounted Logitech MX Mechanical Wireless Keyboard today!

