Take 20% Off on the WD My Passport USB-C 500GB SSD

If there’s a time to upgrade from traditional hard drives to SSD, this should be it. SSD technology is now cheaper than ever, and you can get a sizeable 500GB drive for less than $100.

Today, the WD My Passport SSD External HD is down to just $79.99 from its original price of $100 on Amazon. WD’s offering boasts a speedy 1,050 mb/s transfer rate out of the box, and iPad and Mac support via USB-C.

True to the ‘My Passport’ model, the 500GB SSD is vibration and shock-resistant. Furthermore, it’s drop-resistant on up to 6.5 feet and cross-compatible with USB-A, USB 3.2 Gen-2 and more. It’s small enough that it can fit your pocket and bag.

Those who want a sort of protective system on their external SSDs will love the 256-bit AES encryption. At just $79.99, you can get a modern SSD and future-proof your files for 5 years or more. Buy it today!