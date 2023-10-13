Take $20 Off the AirPods 3 with Lightning Charging Case

Upgrade your daily driver with a newer AirPods model. Today, the AirPods 3 with Charging Case is down to just $149.99 from its original price of $170 on Amazon.

The main difference between the second generation and third generation AirPods is the addition of the Personalized Spatial Audio. Simply put, the technology recognizes how you move your head and puts out the sound where it matters. This makes the experience more immersive, and you might find that you like your favorite songs even more.

Force sensors on the earphones let you end or answer calls and basically control the music or podcast. You can use your AirPods even when exercising, thanks to water and sweat resistance. What’s amazing is that a single full charge can give you up to 6 hours on the buds, and a total of 30 with the charging case. Buy the discounted AirPods 3 with Lightning Charging Case today!