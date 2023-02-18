iLoungeNews

Take 20% Off Your Next WiFi Mesh Router Upgrade

By Samantha Wiley
Published
News
Advertisements

Upgrading to a new router can take a significant chunk of money from your budget, so it’s best to do so when there’s a deal. Today, you can buy the ASUS ZenWiFi Tri-Band Mesh System 2-Pack for just $320 from its original price of $400 on Amazon.

ASUS ZenWiFi Mesh WiFi
PreviewProductPrice
ASUS ZenWiFi AX6600 Tri-Band Mesh WiFi 6 System (XT8 2PK) - Whole Home Coverage up to 5500 sq.ft & 6+ rooms, AiMesh, Included Lifetime Internet Security, Easy Setup, 3 SSID, Parental Control, White ASUS ZenWiFi AX6600 Tri-Band Mesh WiFi 6 System (XT8 2PK) - Whole Home Coverage up to 5500 sq.ft &... $399.99 $349.99 Buy on Amazon

ASUS’ two-pack mesh network effectively covers up to 5,500 square feet to eliminate weak signals and dead spots. Tri-band mesh technology shores up every corner while providing stable and consistent internet speeds.

With up to 2.2x speed and four times capacity, WiFi 6 is definitely a must-have for large families and homes that have a dozen or so smart appliances. ASUS makes router setup easy via the app-simply follow directions and you’ll have a home network you can rely on. Last but not least, AiProtection Pro stops unwanted connections in its tracks.

Get the discounted ASUS ZenWiFi Mesh WiFi 6 System today!

Advertisements
Photo of author

@EditorWiley

Samantha Wiley

Samantha is a senior news editor at iLounge. She has been covering the technology industry for over five years, writing about Apple, Google, and other major companies. Samantha has also worked as a reporter and editor for several other publications.