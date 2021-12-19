Take 25% Off a Branded MagSafe Car Mount

Eliminate the hassles of a traditional car mount by going with a MagSafe and wireless one. If you have a MagSafe-compatible phone like the iPhone 13, you’ll need the iOttie Velox Mount, which is down to just $37.50 from its original price of $50 on Amazon.

iOttie’s silicone prongs make it very easy to install virtually anywhere on your AC vent. The vise-like grip extends to practically forever and can hold your phone securely in vertical or horizontal position.

With MagSafe you won’t have to worry about fumbling with attaching your phone- just align the magnets and let go so you can enjoy hands-free phone navigation, calls and more. Wireless charging is up to 7.5W and should be enough to fully charge your iPhone in an hour or two.

iOttie’s car mount is exceptional in terms of design, and it has a minimal footprint you’ll love. Make sure to snap it up and get a 25% discount today!