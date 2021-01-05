iLounge Logo

Take 25% Off the iOttie Easy One Touch Qi Car Mount Kit

Ottie Easy One Touch Wireless Qi Fast Charge Car Mount Kit

Need a compatible wireless charger and mount for your iPhone on your car? Today’s deal gives you a 25 percent discount on a popular car mount brand. The iOttie Easy One Touch Wireless Kit is down to just $29.95 from its original price of $40 on Amazon.

The Qi charger supports fast charge technology and has the Easy One Touch mounting system for added convenience. Attach the base to the car dashboard and make use of the kit’s flexible mounting that can pivot up to 225 degrees and extend up to 8.3 inches outward.

Preview Product Price
iOttie Easy One Touch Wireless Qi Fast Charge Car Mount Kit | Fast Charge: Samsung Galaxy S10 S9 Plus S8 S7 Edge Note 8 5 | Standard Charge: IPhone X 8 Plus & Qi Enabled Devices | + Dual Car Charger iOttie Easy One Touch Wireless Qi Fast Charge Car Mount Kit | Fast Charge: Samsung Galaxy S10 S9... $49.95 $29.95 Buy on Amazon

iOttie has an easy alignment system that makes attaching any size phone a snap. You’ll only need one hand to affix your iPhone to the mount, and a single glance gives you an idea of whether the smartphone is charging or not. Strategic air vents on the top help keep your phone cool even during extended trips.

Buy the discounted iOttie One Touch Car Mount Kit today!

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on reddit
Share on linkedin
Share on email
Share on whatsapp