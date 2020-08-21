Take $26 Off Huion’s New 1060 Plus Graphic Tablet

Get started on your creative content journey with the discounted Huion 1060 Plus Graphic Drawing Tablet. Today, it’s down to just $53.59 from its original price of $80 on Amazon. Just make sure to attach the on-page coupon for a 20% off.

The graphic tablet can recognize 8,192 pen pressure sensitivity levels for accuracy and detection. The hardware has a 233 report rate speed and 5,080 LPI resolution. Turn it over to the side and you’ll see 12 express keys and 16 soft keys for customization purposes, which include executing specific functions or opening different programs.

The new and improved model touts thinner borders, larger drawing surface, a built-in pen carrier and 8GB microSD storage. You also get a glove and carrying case thrown in. Supported software include Corel Painter, Illustrator, Adobe Photoshop, Gimp and others. It’s compatible on both Mac and Windows, from 10.11 and 7 and up.

Grab the Huion New 1060 Plus Graphic Drawing Tablet while promo lasts!