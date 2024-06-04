Take $29 Off the Apple AirPods 3

With the Apple AirPods on discount on Amazon, you can get yours today at $29 off!

Amazon has the Apple AirPods 3 with a lightning charging case and the AirPods Pro 2 on sale up to 59$ off, from $129 to $89 and $169 to $139.

Features-

-personalized spatial audio and dynamic head tracking for an immersive listening experience

– being water and sweat resistant, the ability to withstand anything from swimming to working out

-a long battery life up to 30 hours of listening

-connect two AirPods sets to your Apple devices via audio sharing

You can rely on your personal assistant Siri or the Pinch Perfect Control feature to control your music and to pick up and end calls.

Lastly, you get a powerful case to recharge your AirPods on the go, with the lightning charging case that you can bring with you anywhere.