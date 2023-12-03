Take 30% Off the Mophie Wireless 3-in-1 Travel Magnetic Wireless Charging Station

Why bring multiple chargers to a trip when you can get a compact charger for a fraction of the price? Today, the Mophie Wireless 3-in-1 Travel Magnetic Wireless Charging Station is down to just $69.99 from its original price of $100 on Amazon.

Mophie’s wireless charger brings not just one, but three different ways to charge your daily devices. AirPods, iPhones, and two more devices can be charged simultaneously so you only use a single wall plug. It comes with a travel case, a USB wall charger, and a snap adapter so you can do MagSafe charging as well.

The Mophie Wireless Charging Station is compact enough to easily fit in your pocket and useful enough to juice up the devices you use daily. At the end of the day, you can still put the 3-in-1 charger anywhere you need it, including the office, at home, or while on vacation. Buy the discounted wireless travel charger today!