News

Take 30% Off the Mophie Wireless 3-in-1 Travel Magnetic Wireless Charging Station

Samantha Wiley
By Samantha Wiley - Senior News Editor
Mophie Wireless 3-in-1 Travel Magnetic Wireless Charging Station

Why bring multiple chargers to a trip when you can get a compact charger for a fraction of the price? Today, the Mophie Wireless 3-in-1 Travel Magnetic Wireless Charging Station is down to just $69.99 from its original price of $100 on Amazon.

Preview Product Price
mophie Wireless 3 in 1 Travel Magnetic Wireless Charging Station, Multiple Devices, Compatible with Apple iPhones, Google, Samsung Devices, AirPods, BYO Watch Charger. (Watch Charger not Included) mophie Wireless 3 in 1 Travel Magnetic Wireless Charging Station, Multiple Devices, Compatible with... $99.99 $78.90Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

Mophie’s wireless charger brings not just one, but three different ways to charge your daily devices. AirPods, iPhones, and two more devices can be charged simultaneously so you only use a single wall plug. It comes with a travel case, a USB wall charger, and a snap adapter so you can do MagSafe charging as well.

Mophie Wireless 3-in-1 Travel Magnetic Wireless Charging Station

The Mophie Wireless Charging Station is compact enough to easily fit in your pocket and useful enough to juice up the devices you use daily. At the end of the day, you can still put the 3-in-1 charger anywhere you need it, including the office, at home, or while on vacation. Buy the discounted wireless travel charger today!

TAGGED: , ,
By Samantha Wiley Senior News Editor
Follow:
Samantha is a senior news editor at iLounge. She has been covering the technology industry for over five years, writing about Apple, Google, and other major companies. Samantha has also worked as a reporter and editor for several other publications.
Latest News
Paramount
Paramount and Apple in talks surrounding discounted streaming services
1 Min Read
Steam
Steam to End 32-Bit game support in 2024
1 Min Read
iPhone 15 Ad
‘Album Cover’ is Apple’s latest iPhone 15 ad
1 Min Read
HP OMEN 27k UHD 144Hz Gaming Monitor
Enjoy a Quality 27-inch 4K Monitor from HP at 27% Off
1 Min Read
Hitman: Blood Money Reprisal
‘Hitman: Blood Money Reprisal’ now available on iOS
1 Min Read
Criminal Record
‘Criminal Record’ to Debut on Apple TV+ in early 2024
1 Min Read
Zoom App
Zoom App now available on Apple TV App Store
1 Min Read
Canon Pixma Wireless Printer
The Canon Pixma Wireless Printer is 41% Off
1 Min Read
Chrome Browser
Critical security flaw addressed in latest Chrome browser update
1 Min Read
iPhone 16
iPhone 16 lineup might have Action button as staple
1 Min Read
macOS Sonoma 14.1.2
macOS Sonoma 14.1.2 goes online
1 Min Read
iPhone 15 a New Premium Case
Give Your iPhone 15 a New Premium Case at 34% Off
1 Min Read
Lost your password?