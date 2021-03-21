Take $39 Off the Official 16 inch Leather MacBook Pro Sleeve

A premium Apple product like the 16 inch MacBook Pro deserves premium protection. Today, the official Apple Leather Sleeve is down to just $161.99 from its original price of $199 on Amazon.

Whether you choose the Saddle Brown color or the classic Black option your MacBook Pro will feel right at home. The sleeve is made from top-quality European leather for that uniform and elegant look. The material protects your laptop from scratches, bumps and keeps it safe and secure even as you stash it in your bag with the other stuff.

Inside is a soft microfiber lining for added protection and to give it a snug fit. a sleeve effectively replaces any laptop bag or case and gives your laptop the ability to be stored in a bag, suitcase or large purse.

Apple’s Leather Sleeve is a high-end accessory for your 16 inch MacBook Pro. It’s usually worth every penny, but you can save 19% or $39 when you buy it today!