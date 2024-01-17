Take 40% Off and Upgrade to the FITINDEX Smart Scale for Body Weight

Get a digital weight reading and other bells and whistles when you upgrade to a digital bathroom scale. Today, the FitIndex Smart Digital Bathroom Scale for Body Weight and BMI is down to just $17.99 from its original price of $30 on Amazon.

Advertisements

The FITINDEX Smart Scale offers more than just a weight reading- you can measure your BMI, bone mass, muscle mass, water, and more. It’s highly accurate and has highly sensitive electrodes for detailed analyses. The smart scale works with other fitness apps, including Google Fit, Apple Health, Apple Watch, FitBit, and others for progress tracking. If you want to take things a step further, you can set goals and monitor your fitness easily.

Other features include auto-calibration, auto on/off, step-on technology, and a large LED display. Cleaning the surface is a matter of wiping it with a clean cloth. Get the discounted FitIndex Smart Scale for Body Weight today!