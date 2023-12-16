News

Take 40% Off the Dyson V12 Detect Slim Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

Dyson V12 Detect Slim Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

Snag a useful vacuum cleaner that can keep your house spick and span through this holiday season. Today, the Dyson V12 Detect Slim Cordless Vacuum Cleaner is down to just $399 from its original price of $650 on Amazon.

Dyson V12 Detect Slim Cordless Vacuum Cleaner,Yellow/Iron Dyson V12 Detect Slim Cordless Vacuum Cleaner,Yellow/Iron $649.99 $399.00Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

Being wireless makes vacuuming a whole lot easier. Dyson’s latest has a dust reveal feature and an LCD screen that shows how many particles you’ve picked up in your session. The remaining runtime, maintenance alerts, and power mode are also shown in the display.

Dyson V12 Detect Slim Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

The V12 works on virtually every dust and debris, from human to pet hair, dander, dust, and grime. The cleaner head adapts to all floor types, whether it’s wood, stone, concrete, and others. The whole thing is 24% lighter and designed for maximum efficiency and ergonomics. Cleaning up and disposing of the dust is just as easy. Get the discounted Dyson V12 Detect Slim Cordless Vacuum Cleaner today!

