Take 45% Off the Momax 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station

Any charging accessory that eliminates clutter and streamlines your day is good, but how about a discounted charging hub for all your Apple essential devices?

Momax 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station

Today, the Momax 25W 3-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charging Station is down to just $65.99 from its original price of $120 on Amazon. All you need to do is tap the on-page coupon box and add the code 44K3BUYK on checkout.

MOMAX Magnetic Wireless Charging Station，25W 3 in 1 Wireless Charger Stand Fast Charging Station only for iPhone 14/14Pro/13/13Pro/12 Series, AirPods Pro, Apple Watch 1-6 Series (No AC Adapter) MOMAX Magnetic Wireless Charging Station，25W 3 in 1 Wireless Charger Stand Fast Charging Station... $119.99 Buy on Amazon

Wireless charging is convenient as you won’t need to plug any cables to juice up. In Momax’s case, you can get up to 15W for your iPhone 12 or 13, and also your Apple Watch on the side. Furthermore, you can switch alignment for multipurpose applications and when you need to use your smartphone or watch. You can also lay your AirPods’ charging case at the front.

Momax has all the safety features, including overcharge, overload, short circuit and over-discharge. At 45% off, you should definitely take the Momax 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station home today!

