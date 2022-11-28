Take 50% Off on a Quality Dual Monitor Desk Mount

By Samantha Wiley
@EditorWiley
Published
News
Advertisements

If a dual monitor setup is a must-have, then you definitely can benefit from a dual monitor desk mount. Today, the HUANUO Dual Monitor Gas Spring Desk Mount is down to just $35.29 from its original price of $70 on Amazon.

HUANUO Dual Monitor Stand, Adjustable Spring Monitor Desk Mount Swivel Vesa Bracket
PreviewProductPrice
HUANUO Dual Monitor Stand, Adjustable Spring Monitor Desk Mount Swivel Vesa Bracket with C Clamp/Grommet Mounting Base for 13 to 27 Inch Computer Screens, Each Arm Holds 4.4 to 14.3lbs HUANUO Dual Monitor Stand, Adjustable Spring Monitor Desk Mount Swivel Vesa Bracket with C... $59.99 Buy on Amazon

HUANUO’s desk mount makes things easier and more ergonomic. Installation can be done in 10 minutes or less, and there’s no screwing involved. Mount your monitors up and begin working or using your computer. Solid construction ensures secure holding of your monitors at the position you want them in. Gas-powered springs allow for smooth adjustment, whether it’s to tilt, rotate or swivel at any time.

Advertisements

The monitor arm can accommodate two displays ranging from 13 to 27 inches, as well as curved ones with Vesa patterns. The benefit of a raised screen will be good for your eyes, neck, and shoulders. If it’s a dual monitor setup you need, get it at 50% off with the HUANUO Dual Monitor Stand. Buy it today!

Advertisements
Photo of author

Samantha Wiley

Samantha is a senior news editor at iLounge. She has been covering the technology industry for over five years, writing about Apple, Google, and other major companies. Samantha has also worked as a reporter and editor for several other publications.
Advertisements