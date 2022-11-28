Take 50% Off on a Quality Dual Monitor Desk Mount

If a dual monitor setup is a must-have, then you definitely can benefit from a dual monitor desk mount. Today, the HUANUO Dual Monitor Gas Spring Desk Mount is down to just $35.29 from its original price of $70 on Amazon.

HUANUO’s desk mount makes things easier and more ergonomic. Installation can be done in 10 minutes or less, and there’s no screwing involved. Mount your monitors up and begin working or using your computer. Solid construction ensures secure holding of your monitors at the position you want them in. Gas-powered springs allow for smooth adjustment, whether it’s to tilt, rotate or swivel at any time.

Advertisements

The monitor arm can accommodate two displays ranging from 13 to 27 inches, as well as curved ones with Vesa patterns. The benefit of a raised screen will be good for your eyes, neck, and shoulders. If it’s a dual monitor setup you need, get it at 50% off with the HUANUO Dual Monitor Stand. Buy it today!