Take 50% Off the Blink Outdoor 4 + Blink Mini Smart Security Camera

Samantha Wiley
Upgrade your home’s security to smarter and more modern devices at half price off. Today, the Blink Outdoor 4 + Blink Mini Smart Security Camera is down to just $71.99 from its original price of $155 on Amazon.

Blink Outdoor 4 (4th Gen) + Blink Mini – Smart security camera, two-way talk, HD live view, motion detection, set up in minutes, Works with Alexa – 1 camera system + Mini (Black) $154.98 $71.99

Pair the Blink Outdoor 4 with the Blink Mini and you have a combo that covers the inside and outside of your house. With a wireless and connected approach, you’ll be able to set it up quickly and view the feed anywhere using your smartphone. The Blink app allows you to communicate with people, see in the dark, get HD views, and more. In the event you want the camera to capture motion, simply enable Motion Detection or Person Detection on the Outdoor 4.

Both Blink devices can be accessed hands-free through Alexa, and each fresh battery brings two years of life. Get the discounted Blink Outdoor 4 + Blink Mini Smart Security Camera today!

