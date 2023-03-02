Take $50 Off The Newest M2 Mac Mini

Apple’s newest Mac mini with the M2 processor is getting its first discount this week. Today, the 256GB model is down to just $549 from its original price of $599 on Amazon.

The Mac mini just received a huge boost in graphical and processing power, thanks to the M2 chip. Inside is an 8-core CPU, 10-core GPU, and 8GB of unified memory to complete even the most arduous task with ease. 256GB of storage is enough to install all your favorite apps and software for work or play.

The 2023 Mac mini houses two USB-A ports, a pair of Thunderbolt 4 ports, an Ethernet port, a headphone jack, and HDMI. Wireless connections are handled via Bluetooth 5.3 and WiFi 6E. You can also start without having to install malware and antivirus protection as it has built-in security and privacy features. Attach your favorite monitor, mouse, and keyboard and you’ll be all set!

Buy the $50 off 2023 Mac mini with 256GB SSD today!