Take $63 Off When You Buy the 10-inch 2K Digital Photo Frame from NixPlay

Traditional picture frames may still hold your dearest moments, but nowadays it’s easier to just use a digital photo frame to show off your vacation pictures in France, for example.

Nixplay Seed Ultra 10 Inch 2K WiFi Digital Photo Frame

When you’re ready to upgrade, consider the Nixplay Seed Ultra 2K digital photo frame, which is down to just $157.24 from its original price of $219.99. That’s nearly $63 off on a versatile device you can gift to family or friends.

Get crisp and clear 2048 by 1536 resolution in a wide 10-inch frame. The smart frame automatically adjusts to landscape or portrait mode depending on position. It conserves energy by shutting off when motion isn’t detected and automatically turns on when it does. With the Nixplay app you can share your images and invite family and friends to share theirs. The Nixplay Seed Ultra supports voice commands via Alexa for hands-free operation.

Upgrade to a digital photo frame and save more than $60 today!