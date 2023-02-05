Take $65 Off the Cooler Master SK652 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard

A low-profile mechanical keyboard may be just what you need to take your gaming skills and productivity to the next level. Today, the Cooler Master SK652 Mechanical Keyboard is down to just $79.99 from its original price of $145 on Amazon.

A full-sized keyboard with editing keys, command shortcuts, and a number pad eliminates any learning curve you might have when adapting to a new device. The SK652 is a premium keyboard in every which way, sporting a low-profile Brown Switch for faster actuation and response. Brushed aluminum is solid and serves as a stable base, while the manufacturer has added several ergonomic aspects in the form of molded keycaps.

As with any respectable mechanical gaming keyboard, you’ll have full control over the device and choose up to 16.7 million colors to appear. You can use the Cooler Master software to add macros and get an edge over the competition.

Buy the discounted Cooler Master Mechanical Gaming Keyboard today!