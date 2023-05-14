Take a Cool $100 Off the AirPods Max

Get an Apple-branded headphones with plenty of great audio features. Today, the AirPods Max is down to just $449.99 from its original price of $550 on Amazon.

The AirPods Max sports a classy knit mesh canopy and memory foam cushions that take away some of the fatigue that comes with prolonged use. There’s ANC and Transparency Mode for convenience and Spatial Audio for extra immersion. A dynamic driver does most of the muscle work in churning out high-fidelity tunes in music, movies, videos, and TV shows. Inside is an H1 chip for breakthrough listening experiences and custom acoustic design.

Connectivity, switching, and setup will be absolutely seamless if you have an Apple product. You can share audio between two devices on an Apple TV, iPad, or iPhone. A full charge can last up to 20 hours with spatial audio and ANC. Get the $100 off Apple AirPods Max today!