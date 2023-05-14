    Take a Cool $100 Off the AirPods Max

    Samantha WileyBy

    Get an Apple-branded headphones with plenty of great audio features. Today, the AirPods Max is down to just $449.99 from its original price of $550 on Amazon.

    AirPods Max
    Preview Product Price
    Apple AirPods Max Wireless Over-Ear Headphones. Active Noise Cancelling, Transparency Mode, Spatial Audio, Digital Crown for Volume Control. Bluetooth Headphones for iPhone - Space Gray Apple AirPods Max Wireless Over-Ear Headphones. Active Noise Cancelling, Transparency Mode, Spatial... $549.00 $449.99 Buy on Amazon

    The AirPods Max sports a classy knit mesh canopy and memory foam cushions that take away some of the fatigue that comes with prolonged use. There’s ANC and Transparency Mode for convenience and Spatial Audio for extra immersion. A dynamic driver does most of the muscle work in churning out high-fidelity tunes in music, movies, videos, and TV shows. Inside is an H1 chip for breakthrough listening experiences and custom acoustic design.

    Connectivity, switching, and setup will be absolutely seamless if you have an Apple product. You can share audio between two devices on an Apple TV, iPad, or iPhone. A full charge can last up to 20 hours with spatial audio and ANC. Get the $100 off Apple AirPods Max today!

    Samantha is a senior news editor at iLounge. She has been covering the technology industry for over five years, writing about Apple, Google, and other major companies. Samantha has also worked as a reporter and editor for several other publications.

