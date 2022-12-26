iLoungeNews

Take a Massive $100 Off on the Denon Home 250 Wireless Speaker

By Samantha Wiley
If you’re looking to get a great deal over smart speakers, then this one is for you. Today, the Denon Home 250 Wireless Speaker with AirPlay 2 is down to just $399 from its original price of $500 on Amazon.

Denon Home 250 Wireless Speaker, HEOS and Alexa Built-in, AirPlay 2, and Bluetooth, Compact Design, Black $499.00 $399.00

Denon’s audio product is labeled a ‘whole home audio speaker’, with features to match the claims. Hi-res audio gets put out from two tweeters, two bass drivers, and a passive radiator. Sound master tuning gives those deep lows and clear highs for a more immersive music experience.

Apple users will love the AirPlay 2 feature, which allows them to stream music from their iPhone, Mac, or iPad. Alexa is built-in the device so you can control the speaker in hands-free mode. At the back are several useful ports, including an aux in, Ethernet and to activate Bluetooth mode.

Grab the Denon Home 250 Wireless Speaker with AirPlay 2 at $100 off today!

Samantha Wiley

Samantha is a senior news editor at iLounge. She has been covering the technology industry for over five years, writing about Apple, Google, and other major companies. Samantha has also worked as a reporter and editor for several other publications.