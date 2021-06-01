Take Advantage of the Elgato Cam Link Sale and Save $25

Elgato’s Cam Link is a pocket sized adapter that allows you to use your DSLR, action cam or camcorder as a webcam for your Mac or PC. Today, it’s down to just $105 from its original price of $130 on Amazon.

If you’re not happy with your built-in webcam for streaming and have a spare DSLR around, it’s time for an upgrade. The Cam Link 4K by Elgato makes it so much easier to stream 4K quality, 30 fps videos with little to no latency.

It’s a plug n’ produce setup that won’t require more than a minute of your time. Having a DSLR as webcam can certainly give you the advantage over the competition, and you get a simplified workflow in the process.

Other features include being able to record footage on your hard drive without restrictions and real-time, full screen feedback so you know where you are (and how you look) every time.

Save 20% and get the Elgato Cam Link 4K today!