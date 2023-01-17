Take Better Care of Your Wrists with the Discounted Logitech MX Vertical Mouse

Logitech’s popular vertical mouse is a boon for those who want a more ergonomic computer accessory. Today, the MX Vertical Wireless Mouse is down to just $85.99 from its original price of $100 on Amazon.

An ergonomic mouse offers several benefits, including reduced muscle strain and better control. The MX Vertical Mouse is wireless and connects to Apple and Windows computers via USB or Bluetooth. A rechargeable battery does away with having to plug in a disposable battery every now and then.

The MX Vertical Mouse has a smooth 4,000DPI sensing technology for up to 4x less hand movement. It also has a cross-computer feature, which means you can copy and paste content from different devices using the FLOW technology. Included are standard mouse features like a scroll wheel, natural grip, and a textured thumb area for added control.

A premium vertical mouse is on discount for a limited time. Buy the Logitech MX Wireless today!