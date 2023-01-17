iLoungeNews

Take Better Care of Your Wrists with the Discounted Logitech MX Vertical Mouse

By Samantha Wiley
Published
News
Advertisements

Logitech’s popular vertical mouse is a boon for those who want a more ergonomic computer accessory. Today, the MX Vertical Wireless Mouse is down to just $85.99 from its original price of $100 on Amazon.

Logitech MX Vertical Mouse
PreviewProductPrice
Logitech MX Vertical Wireless Mouse – Advanced Ergonomic Design Reduces Muscle Strain, Control and Move Content Between 3 Windows and Apple Computers (Bluetooth or USB), Rechargeable, Graphite Logitech MX Vertical Wireless Mouse – Advanced Ergonomic Design Reduces Muscle Strain, Control and... $99.99 $85.99 Buy on Amazon

An ergonomic mouse offers several benefits, including reduced muscle strain and better control. The MX Vertical Mouse is wireless and connects to Apple and Windows computers via USB or Bluetooth. A rechargeable battery does away with having to plug in a disposable battery every now and then.

The MX Vertical Mouse has a smooth 4,000DPI sensing technology for up to 4x less hand movement. It also has a cross-computer feature, which means you can copy and paste content from different devices using the FLOW technology. Included are standard mouse features like a scroll wheel, natural grip, and a textured thumb area for added control.

A premium vertical mouse is on discount for a limited time. Buy the Logitech MX Wireless today!

Advertisements
Photo of author

@EditorWiley

Samantha Wiley

Samantha is a senior news editor at iLounge. She has been covering the technology industry for over five years, writing about Apple, Google, and other major companies. Samantha has also worked as a reporter and editor for several other publications.