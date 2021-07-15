Take home a discounted and portable 500GB WD My Passport SSD

Few other portable hard drives boast travel portability and toughness like the WD My Passport 500GB USB-C Portable SSD. Today, it’s down to just $74.99 from its original price of $90 on Amazon.

Western Digital is known for producing high quality storage drives, and the My Passport is no exception. You get a blazing fast SSD technology and enough storage for all your photos, videos, documents and even 4K movies.

The durable case can withstand vibrations and shocks inherent in road travel and still deliver high speed data write and read rates. It’s also cross compatible on USB-C and USB 3.2 Gen 2 fronts so you won’t have any issues transferring to and from devices.

Lastly, you won’t have to worry about individuals gaining access to your personal files, thanks to a 256 bit hardware encryption technology. At just $75 you’ll have a portable SSD that’s sure to last a long time!