Enjoy your favorite music with the $40 Taotronics noise cancelling headphones

A new year means upgrading to better products that make life more enjoyable. With the SoundSurge 60 by TaoTronics, you won’t have to spend too much on new Bluetooth headphones.

Today, the SoundSurge 60 has descended into a low price of $39.98, down $10 from its original price of $49.98 on Amazon. Improved Active Noise Cancellation drowns out the chatter and noise and gives you purer listening experience. 40mm drivers won’t disappoint when it comes to bass and sounds, while Bluetooth 5.0 technology ensures a stable connection every time.

Taotronics noise cancelling headphones

As expected of TaoTronics, the ear cushion is exceptional and designed so you won’t get fatigued even after listening for hours. When not in use, the Bluetooth headphones can be folded and stashed in the included carrying case. A single full charge delivers up to 30 hours of playtime, and thanks to the HyperSpeed technology you can get 2 hours’ worth of audio with just five minutes of charging.

Get the discounted TaoTronics SoundSurge 60 Bluetooth noise cancelling headphones today!