News

Tap to cash to launch in iOS 18

By Samantha Wiley
Apple Cash

Tap to Cash, a new feature for the upcoming iOS 18, has been revealed during this year’s WWDC event.

Advertisements

Tap to Cash will let users pay for items and services via Apple Cash. The technology works when there are two iPhones in close proximity to each other and is similar to NameDrop, which allows users to exchange contact numbers by tapping their devices. It’s an extension of the already-existing Tap to Pay and utilizes the same NFC technology. Apple claims that Tap to Cash will let people transfer money without the need to share personal information, and thus maintaining a high level of privacy.

Apple Cash

Along with Tap to Cash, Apple announced a bevy of updates heading to iOS 18, including informational support on redeemable gifts and rewards cards. Tickets will have improved Wallet integration and allow users to see directions, seat numbers, and more for their chosen event.

Advertisements

TAGGED: , ,
Latest News
Apple 2024 MacBook Air
Get $170 Off the M3 MacBook Air
1 Min Read
Apple Watch
Apple Watch users can earn a yoga badge & stickers on June 21st
1 Min Read
iOS 18
Apple adds more options for the charging limit on iOS 18
1 Min Read
Apple AirPods Max
The AirPods Max is $100 Off
1 Min Read
UTM SE Windows
UTM SE Windows Emulator rejected on app store
1 Min Read
Apple AI
Apple AI to be revealed during WWDC
1 Min Read
Apple
Apple showcases developer resources in line with upcoming WWDC
1 Min Read
Apple AirPods Pro
The AirPods Pro with USB-C is $59 Off
1 Min Read
iOS 18
iOS 18 might bring Apple passwords
1 Min Read
Apple
Apple’s AI boost tentatively called ‘Apple Intelligence’
1 Min Read
Dark Mode
Home screen dark mode to launch in iOS 18
1 Min Read
Apple Watch Series 9
The Apple Watch Series 9 is $100 Off
1 Min Read
Lost your password?