Tap to cash to launch in iOS 18

Tap to Cash, a new feature for the upcoming iOS 18, has been revealed during this year’s WWDC event.

Advertisements

Tap to Cash will let users pay for items and services via Apple Cash. The technology works when there are two iPhones in close proximity to each other and is similar to NameDrop, which allows users to exchange contact numbers by tapping their devices. It’s an extension of the already-existing Tap to Pay and utilizes the same NFC technology. Apple claims that Tap to Cash will let people transfer money without the need to share personal information, and thus maintaining a high level of privacy.

Along with Tap to Cash, Apple announced a bevy of updates heading to iOS 18, including informational support on redeemable gifts and rewards cards. Tickets will have improved Wallet integration and allow users to see directions, seat numbers, and more for their chosen event.