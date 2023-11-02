Tap to Pay arrives in Ukraine

Apple’s Tap to Pay feature is now live in Ukraine.

Ukraine will be the latest country to adopt the Tap to Pay feature. This allows small merchants, large retailers, and independent sellers an easier way to accept payment using their iPhones as a point of sale system. It will be the 7th region to support the payment system after Australia, the UK, the Netherlands, Brazil, and Taiwan adopted Tap to Pay in recent years.

Tap to Pay launched in February last year in the US, which offers the same services as a dedicated payment terminal. With Tap to Pay, users can accept payments like debit and credit cards, digital wallets, and contactless solutions with no extra machine or hardware required.

In Ukraine, PrivatBank will be the first platform to support Tap to Pay. Apple uses NFC technology to authenticate the payment in addition to PIN with accessibility options.